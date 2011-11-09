Director and cast member George Clooney poses at the premiere of ''The Ides of March'' at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - George Clooney, Oscar winner, humanitarian, two-time Sexiest Man Alive, loves farts, fart jokes, even fart apps.

"We think it's one of the funniest things in the history of mankind," Clooney says in a new Rolling Stone cover story about he and his pals' thoughts on all things fart-related.

"Even the idea of a fart makes me laugh. Saying the word 'fart' makes me laugh. I have iFart on my phone. I have remote whoopee cushions. Farts. To me, there's nothing funnier."

Clooney also talks about more serious issues, namely his recent and upcoming flicks. Of "The Ides of March," he says it was "not designed for everybody to see, but I don't give a s--- -- I don't need to be more famous, and we shot it for $12 million, so anything we do is nice."

Of "The Descendants," which has already stirred Oscar buzz -- for Clooney's performance and the movie itself -- the actor/writer/director says he'll be "shocked" if it doesn't earn a Best Picture nomination. "It's that good," he says.

Clooney also talks to the magazine about current girlfriend Stacy Keibler and her tweeting habit ("She can do whatever she wants. I rarely tell anybody what they should be doing with their life"), and in a rare bit of TMI, discusses losing his virginity at age 16 but experiencing his first orgasm much earlier.

"I believe it was while climbing a rope when I was six or seven years old," he says. "I mean, nothing came out, but all the other elements were there. I remember getting to the top of the rope, hanging off the rope, and going, 'Oh, my God, this feels great!'"