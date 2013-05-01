Country music legend George Jones will be remembered in a public memorial service featuring former First Lady Laura Bush and a list of speakers and musical performers including Brad Paisley and Alan Jackson on Thursday at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jones, whose honky-tonk career spanned more than six decades, died in Nashville last week at the age of 81.

The memorial service will be open to the public, the singer's publicist announced.

Jones, known for such hits as "He Stopped Loving Her Today" and "Window Up Above," will get a royal tribute from some of country music's biggest musicians, including singers Charlie Daniels, Randy Travis, Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd.

Speakers at the service will also include singer Kenny Chesney, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and TV news anchor Bob Schieffer.

The funeral will be broadcast on local and national television in the United States and on satellite radio.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Gary Hill)