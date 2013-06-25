Director George Lucas and his partner Mellody Hobson arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LONDON Famous directors, fans and even Darth Vader congratulated "Star Wars" creator George Lucas on Tuesday on his marriage to long-time girlfriend Mellody Hobson at his Skywalker ranch in California.

Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, who was at the wedding on Saturday, tweeted a picture of Lucas in white tie with a white flower on his label and his bride in a white dress with a veil.

"The visionary "Star Wars" filmmaker wed the Ariel Investments president before an intimate gathering," Huffington wrote in a report for her news and gossip website.

She said Lucas's second wedding was officiated by U.S. journalist Bill Moyers and was attended by friends and family including fellow filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Francis Ford Coppola. Van Morrison flew in to perform at the reception.

Another guest, U.S. film director Ron Howard went on Twitter to congratulate the couple.

"George Lucas Melody Hobson (sic) wedding was joy to behold .. Congrats Mr&Mrs Lucas," tweeted Howard.

The evil Lord Vader, a dark presence in the original "Star Wars" trilogy which first hit the silver screen in 1977, revealed a sunny side on the social media site.

"Congrats to George Lucas, who got married this weekend. May the Force be with your marriage," tweeted one fan from Twitter account Darth Vader@Depressed Darth.

Lucas, 69, has been married once before, to film editor Marcia Griffin. He has three adopted children.

His son Jett was his best man and his daughters, Katie and Amanda, served as bridesmaids, Huffington wrote. It was the first marriage for 44-year-old Hobson.

Last October, the creator of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, sold his production company Lucasfilm Ltd. to Walt Disney Co for $4.05 billion.

Since then Disney has announced plans for three new "Star Wars" films for the big screen which will be made in Britain and a new animated series to air on television in 2014.

"Star Wars" has become a cultural phenomenon, making characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Darth Vader, and phrases like "May the force be with you" part of popular culture.

The original six-film franchise has grossed more than $4.4 billion at the worldwide box office.

(Reporting by Paul Casciato, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)