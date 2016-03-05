Justin Ross Harris, 33, looks on at the Cobb County Magistrate Court in Marietta, Georgia July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kelly Huff

A Georgia man who faces trial on charges of intentionally leaving his toddler inside a hot car and exchanging nude photos with females as the child was dying, is facing eight new charges of child exploitation.

Justin Ross Harris was indicted Friday on two counts of sexual exploitation and six counts of dissemination of harmful materials for possessing photographs of underage girls performing sexual acts, according to a seven-page indictment from the Cobb County District Attorney's office.

The indictment alleges Harris, 35, shared naked images of himself and printed descriptions of sexual conduct and excitement with three different girls from Jan. 23, 2014 to March 8, 2014.

On Saturday, a spokeswoman from the Cobb County District Attorney's Office said the new charges stem from further analysis of electronic devices in the original case.

Harris, who is in jail awaiting trial, is expected to be arraigned on the new charges, but no court date has been set, the spokeswoman said.

A lawyer for Harris did not immediately respond a request for comment.

Harris' trial is set to begin in April on his 2014 indictment on eight charges of malice and felony murder, as well as child cruelty and a charge related to sexual exploitation for asking a girl to send him lewd photos.

At the time, the indictment said the suburban Atlanta father acted "with malice aforethought" when he placed his 22-month-old son in a car seat and left him in a sport utility vehicle on a day when temperatures exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius).

Prosecutors have argued that Harris deliberately left his son in the car because he wanted to live a child-free life.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has reported that Ross pleaded not guilty to the first set of charges.

(Reporting by Justin Madden in Chicago; Editing by Alan Crosby)