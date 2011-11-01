ATLANTA A dog in suburban Atlanta was killed in a house fire early on Tuesday after saving his owner's life, fire officials said.

The dog, a mixed-breed pooch named Duncan, started barking and awoke his sleeping owner in the wee hours of the morning, as flames engulfed the house near Marietta, Georgia, Cobb County Fire Department spokesman Joseph Bryant told Reuters.

Homeowner Scott Dunn was able to escape, but he could not get his dog to come outside, Bryant said. The fire probably would have killed Dunn if Duncan hadn't barked to wake him up, Bryant said.

"If the fire hadn't gotten him, the smoke would have," the spokesman said.

Dunn wept as he told local TV station WGCL about his pet's heroic actions.

"That's my boy. He saved my life," Dunn said. "I'm sorry. He saved my life, but I couldn't return the favor. It was too hot in there. I couldn't get back in there."

The fire destroyed the home. After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters recovered Duncan's body.

"Our crew helped the homeowner bury the dog," Bryant said.

