FRANKFURT German airline Lufthansa and its cabin crew have agreed to seek the services of a mediator to try and settle their dispute which has caused the cancellation of over 1,000 flights into and out of Germany, the union said on Friday.

"We have signed a preliminary agreement over a mediation on the wage components," UFO union boss Nicoley Baublies told reporters in Frankfurt.

"Starting tomorrow there will no longer be any strikes until we agree to or reject an arbiter's ruling," he said.

(Reporting By Peter Maushagen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)