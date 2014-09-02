Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
FRANKFURT Sales of new cars in Germany, Europe's biggest auto market, declined about 0.5 percent in August, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Germany's main VDA auto industry association and the KBA Department of Motor Vehicles are due to publish August sales data later on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.