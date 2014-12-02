Vehicles are parked at a cargo terminal at Piraeus port, near Athens, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

HAMBURG/BERLIN Car sales in Germany declined in November, mirroring a drop in France in a sign that the European auto-market recovery remains fragile amid weakening economic growth in the region.

German car registrations fell between 1 percent and 2 percent to about 250,000 vehicles, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday, after growing 3.7 percent in October.

"There's a certain degree of customer restraint," said Ernst-Robert Nouvertne, who runs two VW dealerships near Germany's city of Cologne. "The economic environment may be improving but it's a weak recovery."

Deliveries in the January-to-November period in Europe's biggest auto market were up between 2 percent and 2.5 percent, the source said, declining to be named because official sales data has not been published yet.

Volume growth in November was again mainly driven by commercial registrations, the source said, while private household purchases remained weak despite higher wages and dealership incentives.

The drop in German sales echoes a decline in France, Europe's third-largest car market, where registrations fell for a second straight month in November, contrasting higher deliveries in Italy and Spain, the region's No. 4 and 5 markets.

