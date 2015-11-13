BERLIN - British singer Rita Ora and U.S. actress Hilary Swank joined a host of celebrities on the red carpet in Berlin for the annual Bambi Awards, Germany's most coveted media prizes.

Ora, who performed on the night, was given the award for "International Music" while double Oscar winner Swank was presented with the "International Actress" prize for her performance as a woman suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in "You're not You".

Model and television host Heidi Klum picked up her second Bambi in the "Fashion" category.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was honored with the "Millennium" award for his “for his decades of political service”.