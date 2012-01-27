BERLIN The 62nd Berlin film festival opens on Thursday February 9. and ends on February 19., with the awards ceremony taking place on February 18.

Following are the 22 films in the main competition line-up, along with the production countries, the name of the director and the names of major stars. Five are not in the running for awards. Another film will be announced on January 31.

- Aujourdhui (France/Senegal) by Alain Gomis.

- Coming Home (France) by Frédéric Videau.

- Barbara (Germany) by Christian Petzold.

- Bel Ami (Britain) by Declan Donnellan, Nick Ormerod and starring Robert Pattinson, Uma Thurman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Christina Ricci.*

- Captive (France/Philippines/Germany/Britain) by Brillante Mendoza.

- Caesar Must Die (Italy) by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani.

- Just The Wind (Hungary/Germany/ France) by Bence Fliegauf.

- Childish Games (Spain) by Antonio Chavarrías.

- A Royal Affair (Denmark/Czech Republic/Germany/Sweden) by Nikolaj Arcel.

- Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close (USA) by Stephen Daldry and starring Tom Hanks and Sandra Bullock.*

- Flying Swords Of Dragon Gate (Hong Kong, China) by Hark Tsui.*

- Mercy (Germany/Norway) by Matthias Glasner.

- Jayne Mansfield's Car (Russian Federation/USA) by Billy Bob Thornton and starring Billy Bob Thornton, Robert Duvall, John Hurt, and Kevin Bacon.

- Postcards From The Zoo (Indonesia/Germany/Hong Kong, China) by Edwin.

- Sister (Switzerland/France) by Ursula Meier.

- Farewell My Queen (France/Spain) by Benoît Jacquot, starring Diane Kruger.

- Meteora (Germany/Greece) by Spiros Stathoulopoulos.

- Rebelle (Canada) by Kim Nguyen.

- Shadow Dancer (Britain/Ireland) by James Marsh and starring Clive Owen.*

- The Flowers Of War (People's Republic of China) by Zhang Yimou and starring Christian Bale.*

- Tabu (Portugal/Germany/Brazil/France) by Miguel Gomes.

- Home For The Weekend (Germany) by Hans-Christian Schmid.

NOTE: * denotes films not competing for prizes.

