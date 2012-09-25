BERLIN German bond yields look set to leave their historic lows and start rising again, the head of Germany's debt agency told Reuters on Tuesday, also confirming that it would issue 52 billion euros in debt in the fourth quarter.

"There are signs that we must be coming back into a phase of rising rates in the long run after a period of historically low yields," debt agency chief Carl Heinz Daube said. "I cannot say how quickly this counter movement will happen."

The triple-A rated issuer said it would issue 17 billion euros in money market instruments and 35 billion euros in capital market instruments in the fourth quarter. This was in line with the full-year issuance plans for 2012 that the debt agency published last December.

The agency hiked issuance of debt in the second and third quarters of this year due to payments to the euro zone's bailout fund. Berlin had to pass a supplementary budget to account for Germany's payments.

Germany still plans to issue between 8 billion and 12 billion euros in inflation-linked bonds in 2012, the agency said. It has so far only issued 6.5 billion euros.

(Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Rene Wagner, editing by Gareth Jones)