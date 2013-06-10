BERLIN The vice president of Germany's Bundesbank on Monday called for an effective Europe-wide bank resolution authority, a position at odds with the German government which has been resistant to such a move.

The creation of a banking union in Europe, including a structure to wind-up failed banks, is widely seen as a missing link in efforts to bring the region's debt crisis to an end.

Sabine Lautenschlaeger said an EU-wide authority would be able to take a "bird's eye view" of financial institutions and implement a coherent concept for winding up failed banks more easily than national resolution authorities.

"It doesn't make sense to supervise banks at the EU-level but then to push ahead with resolution at a national level," Lautenschlaeger said at a conference held by the Free Democrats (FDP), junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right government, in Berlin.

She said an EU-wide mechanism would also be able to make decisions more quickly in crisis situations as fewer people would take part in negotiations.

EU treaties would, however, need to be changed for it to be possible to set up an EU-wide resolution authority, she said.

The German government has been wary of any scheme that could empower an external agency to force the closure of one of its banks, or compel it to pick up part of the bill if a foreign bank ran aground.

Chancellor Angela Merkel did, however, recently propose a "resolution board" involving national authorities to take decisions on winding up failed banks.

German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen, speaking at the same conference as Lautenschlaeger, said the EU Commission would soon propose a centralised resolution authority that could make decisions at a European level.

"We'll see if we can come to an agreement on the legal side of things. We should not run the risk of this mechanism getting stopped by court action," he said.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said that a central authority should only be implemented in the long-term and that this would only be possible after changing EU treaties.

A supranational resolution mechanism is part of Europe's planned banking union which intends to make the continent's financial system more resistant to crises and includes setting up a common banking supervisor at the European Central Bank.

(Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Toby Chopra)