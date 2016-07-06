Wall St. pares gains as energy, utilities drag
The S&P 500 slipped into the red and the Dow pared gains in late morning trade on Wednesday, led by losses in energy and utilities sectors, ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
BERLIN Germany's economic situation remains positive despite Britain's June 23 referendum vote to leave the European Union, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
"The economic conditions in Germany remain favorable. The result of the British referendum changed nothing about that, or at least nothing noticeable," Schaeuble told a news conference to present Germany's financing plans through to 2020.
WASHINGTON U.S. factory activity accelerated to more than a two-year high in January amid sustained increases in new orders and raw material costs, pointing to a recovery in manufacturing as domestic demand strengthens and the drag from low oil prices ebbs.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK Federal Reserve policymakers are putting markets on notice that the central bank's $4.5 trillion balance sheet is back on the agenda in an apparent effort to give investors time to prepare for changes rather than to signal any action is imminent.