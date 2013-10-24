Participants listen to their major during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

The former NVA identity card of Hans-Georg Tiede before the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thomas Krueger dressed as NVA major talks to his guests at their arrival for one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Participants dressed as NVA soldiers look at weapons during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A couple dressed as NVA soldiers look at photos at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A Trabant car is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A dummy sits at a table with typewriters at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A photo of former DDR (abbreviation of former East Germany) leader Erich Honecker is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A combination picture showing various canned food (L to R top row) a can with whole meal bread, tomato sauce for school kitchens and original cans with goulash of pork (L to R bottom row) tins of NVA soup, sign of the former Republic DDR and various cans with different labels all with filled sausages is seen at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A dining room is pictured at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. The museum is a former East German bunker, built in the 1970s to shelter the district's command unit in an emergency. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Woman dressed in NVA soldier uniforms prepare the dinner during the 'reality event' for one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Marco, dressed as NVA officer, inspects the bunker during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thomas Krueger, dressed as NVA major, waits for participants for an appeal during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

65 year-old Hans-Georg Tiede wears a gas mask during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A man dressed as a NVA soldier stands guard during his 'reality event' for one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Participants of the 'reality event' one night sleep in a room of the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thomas Krueger dressed as a NVA major waits outside the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Headphones and a NVA helmet are seen on a styrofoam head at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thomas Krueger, dressed as NVA major, speaks to participants of the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

The hands of Thomas Krueger dressed as NVA major are pictured, while he speaks to participants of the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Family Hoppmann poses in the sleeping room of the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

37 year-old Andrea Friebe, who works as fitness coach, dressed in a NVA soldier uniform, poses during her 'reality event' at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A paper with text written on it that reads 'Dear friends of the bunker. We are happy that you are here tonight' is seen during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Members of the Hoppmann family wear gas masks during the 'reality event' one night at the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

SUHL, Germany Buried in the forests of Thuringia lies a Cold War bunker offering guests an experience they won't soon forget: a spartan night as a soldier in the former communist East Germany's People's Army.

Don't expect mini-bars, spa services and a warm welcome from staff.

Guests are handed People's Army trousers, jackets, belts, caps and a gas mask while a man in a major's uniform barks orders to march through the fir trees with luggage and find the bunker.

The Waldhotel Rennsteighoehe, which runs 16-hour "reality experience" packages, says it gives guests just what they want.

"Demand is strong. It is light-hearted and not meant to be too serious but people come to experience history and that is what they get," said Manuel Ebert, who works at the hotel.

After making their own bunk beds, women peel and chop potatoes for supper while men stand guard and prepare a barbecue where spicy local sausages are roasted.

The tourist soldiers are allowed to enjoy a treat after dark - beer, vodka and east German sparkling wine called Rotkaeppchen.

The bunker, whose entrance is concealed by a hut with army tanks parked outside, was built in the 1970s and run by the dreaded Stasi secret police, who imprisoned thousands of citizens they deemed to be opponents of the state.

Its purpose was to enable a military elite to run a command center in the event of an attack, and to survive after most of the local population was wiped out.

Kalashnikov assault rifles, hand grenades, decontamination showers and oxygen supplies are on display in the bunker to increase the feeling of authenticity.

Guests are of all ages - from 18 to 75 years old. Many received vouchers for their trip as a gift from friends or family, but they say the experience is an eye-opener as well as fun.

Hans-George Tiede, 66, who described his visit with his two sons as "thought-provoking", said he had lived under communism and was a conscript in the People's Army in 1972-3.

"It made me think, once I found out that such constructions were built in the east back then. How much money was thrown at a handful of people so they might live 14 days longer?" he said.

"It brought home how manipulated people were and can be."

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Roddy and Barry Moody)