BERLIN A butcher shop employee in the German town of Braunschweig inadvertently handed a customer a bag containing more than 2,000 euros ($2,835) in cold cash rather than the cold cuts she usually gets.

The 79-year-old pensioner paid five euros for her package of cold cuts and veal steaks. She said she was surprised to find more than she bargained for when she opened the package at home.

"I was completely flabbergasted," the pensioner told Bild newspaper. She called the butcher shop but it had already closed. So she called the police, who later returned it.

The owner of the butcher shop had packed the day's take in a paper bag and placed it, as he usually does, next to the cash register. The employee mistook it for the customer's cold cuts and unwittingly handed her the package.

The honest pensioner got a 100 euro reward from the butcher -- and a free basket of sausages.

(Reporting By Natalia Drozdiak)