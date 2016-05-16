Dancers await the start of the Karneval der Kulturen (Carnival of Cultures) street parade of ethnic minorities in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Dancers take part in the Karneval der Kulturen (Carnival of Cultures) street parade of ethnic minorities in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN Tens of thousands of revelers defied wind and rain to attend Berlin's annual Carnival of Cultures street parade at the weekend, lining the streets of the German capital to watch the colorful festivities.

The four-day event celebrates cultural diversity and features a massive parade where musicians and dancers from various backgrounds entertain crowds with their moves and floats amid a party-like atmosphere.

At Sunday's parade, crowds - young and old - partied to a wide range of entertainment including traditional live music and Samba dancers.

(Reporting By Reuters Television in Berlin; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)