BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said the German Constitutional Court's ruling on Wednesday allowing for ratification of the euro zone's rescue fund on certain conditions provided security for German lawmakers and taxpayers.

The court earlier ruled that an injunction against the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the euro zone's new fiscal compact was largely unfounded but said the German lower house of parliament must approve any future increases in Germany's liability beyond 190 billion euros ($245.57 billion).

"Affirming the rights of the parliament gives everyone in this house as well as the taxpayers and citizens of this country security," Merkel told the lower house, the Bundestag, during a debate on the 2013 budget.

"This security is important for the course we are taking and that's why I say it's a good day for Germany and for Europe.

Merkel also said troubled euro zone countries must take the lead in tackling their own problems and she reiterated Germany's view that not all banks in the euro zone should be supervised by a planned new European banking regulator.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh, writing by Gareth Jones)