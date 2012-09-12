BERLIN German President Joachim Gauck will decide as soon as possible on the ratification of the euro zone's new rescue fund, his spokeswoman said, after Germany's Constitutional Court on Wednesday gave it the green light.

"With its ruling today the Constitutional Court has cleared the way for the ratification process. The court's decision will now be evaluated immediately," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

It is not yet possible to name a date, she added.

The president must sign the legislation before it can come into force. Germany's two chambers of parliament have already approved the rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and the euro zone's fiscal compact.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Sarah Marsh)