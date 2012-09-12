BERLIN Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble welcomed on Wednesday the German Constitutional Court's ruling that allows for the ratification of the euro zone's bailout fund and said he hoped it would dissuade plaintiffs from further legal action.

The court earlier ruled that an injunction against the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and fiscal compact was largely unfounded but said the German lower house of parliament must approve any future increases in Germany's liability beyond 190 billion euros.

"Everyone can now be certain that it (the ESM) does not violate the constitution," Schaeuble told reporters.

"Respect for the Constitutional Court will hopefully persuade the plaintiffs in the future that this treaty does not flout the constitution," he added.

Scores of plaintiffs including academics and members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right coalition had tried to block the ESM going into force with the injunction.

Schaeuble also tried to reassure Germans nervous about the growing costs of the euro zone crisis, saying he believed the European Central Bank would always respect its mandate to maintain price stability.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, writing by Gareth Jones)