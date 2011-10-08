NUREMBERG, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative ruling partners from southern Germany slammed Greece on Saturday for "cheating" its way into the euro zone, but stopped short of voting in a leading eurosceptic as the deputy party leader.

Instead, delegates of the Christian Social Union (CSU) chose to keep a loyal minister in Merkel's cabinet as one of their four deputy leaders. In doing so, they narrowly rejected a high profile rebel who has repeatedly challenged euro zone bailouts and tried to become a champion for frustrated Germans.

The result will come as a relief to Merkel, a Christian Democrat who faces increasing difficulty in keeping her center-right coalition united as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis deepens and threatens global economic recovery.

Merkel was due to meet French President Nicholas Sarkozy on Sunday to discuss how to strengthen shaky European banks in case of a default by debt-hobbled Greece.

In a bit of high drama at the annual CSU conference in Nuremberg, Peter Gauweiler, who had voted against greater powers for the temporary euro zone rescue fund in parliament last week, received 419 votes while Transport Minister Peter Ramsauer received 440.

The tight ballot indicated the extent of grassroots taxpayer discontent in Germany over spending on multi-billion-euro rescues of debt-ridden European partners.

"We are not prepared to accept zero debt here and total debt elsewhere," CSU leader Horst Seehofer told the conference, contrasting Bavaria's balanced budget with the attitude of some euro zone peers.

Greece had "tricked" its way into the euro zone with false figures, he said, in a speech that drew a standing ovation.

Lots of beer and self-congratulation set the tone at the conference, with CSU leaders praising Bavaria, one of Germany's most affluent states, for its exemplary hard work and thrift.

The party also adopted a new policy directive urging countries that cannot stick to euro zone rules to leave the single currency -- a view clashing with that of Merkel who wants to keep the euro zone intact.

Gerda Hasselfeldt, leader of the CSU's parliamentary group in Berlin, played down suggestions that the new directive could stoke tension in the coalition, saying there was fundamental agreement on the need to show solidarity.

"The directive aims to increase pressure on states to meet their responsibilities, both in their own interests and also in the interests of their euro zone peers," she said.

GRUDGING SUPPORT

Amidst exhibition stands highlighting the stars of Bavaria's successful "laptop and lederhosen" economy, party members enjoyed traditional German beers and sausages and played down any talk of a split with Merkel's Christian Democrats.

"Just like within a family it is good to have discussion and a mix of views, so you can reach a better outcome," said retired party member Franz Jurgwirth from Upper Bavaria. "I think it is the role of the CSU to give its support to the CDU but also to give them a bit of a nudge."

Delegates grudgingly accepted Germany's duty to assist euro zone partners but also the need to set boundaries and stick to them.

"I'm in favor of helping but if we reach a point where countries can't be helped anymore than we need to realize this ... and of course it is frustrating that we in Bavaria are paying for others," said Franz-Josef Niebling, 44, who represents the CSU in Neu-Ulm town council.

Another delegate appealed to history and patriotism, however, as grounds to show a little more understanding.

"Greece is a core country of the European Union and a founder of democracy ... and it was a Bavarian prince who became the first modern king of Greece, which is why our flags are white and blue," said Oliver Baer, referring to Otto I of Bavaria, who became the Greek monarch in 1832.

