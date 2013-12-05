German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble listens to a news conference in the Greek ministry of finance in Athens July 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

BERLIN Germany's debt pile will likely shrink slightly faster than previously expected, a finance ministry document showed on Thursday, predicting it will fall to 67.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2017 from 79 percent this year.

Berlin, which has been bent on fiscal consolidation over the past few years, had previously forecast a fall in the debt-to-GDP ratio to 69 percent in 2017. The new estimate is still above the European Union's 60 percent ceiling.

According to the document prepared for a meeting of federal Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and regional ministers, Germany will achieve balanced budgets from 2013 to 2015 and a surplus of 0.5 percent of GDP in 2016 and 2017.

The structural budget, a measure which strips out the effects of the business cycle and one-off spending and revenue, will be in positive territory from 2013 to 2017.

Expenditure at municipal, regional and federal level is seen rising to 839 billion euros in 2017 from 787 billion in 2013, while revenue is seen increasing more rapidly to 848.5 billion euros from 772 billion.

While Germany has prided itself throughout the euro zone debt crisis on providing an example of fiscal consolidation, the International Monetary Fund warned it earlier this year against being overly ambitious, given risks to economic growth.

