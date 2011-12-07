BERLIN Rating agency Standard & Poor's threat this week to downgrade euro zone sovereign debt has not damaged demand for German federal government debt, the head of the federal debt management agency told Reuters on Wednesday after the latest auction.

"The position of the Bund issuer has not been harmed by the current debate," German Finance Agency chief Carl Heinz Daube said in a telephone interview, asked about the impact of news that S&P had put the debt of 15 euro zone countries, including Germany, on credit watch negative.

"On the contrary, the solid result reflects the highest liquidity of German federal government debt on the European sovereign debt market," said Daube, after higher demand for five-year bonds at a top-up of the 1.25 percent notes.

The auction had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.1 versus 1.5 at the November sale. The average yield was 1.11 percent, up from 1 percent at the previous sale.

This was in stark contrast to an end-November auction of 10-year bunds which was termed a "disaster" after the lowest demand for German federal debt since the euro was introduced.

The debt agency chief said the average bid-to-cover ratio for 278 billion euros of German federal debt issued so far this year had been 1.9 -- "making demand from investors double what the issuer has offered".

Daube said liquidity in German government debt was still rising, citing a 21 percent increase in the total trading volume in all German federal government debt in 2010 to 5.7 trillion euros and adding: "This trend continues in 2011."

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Stephen Brown)