France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
LONDON Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has launched the sale of its global asset management business with a price tag of about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the matter as saying as many as 50 parties have registered an interest, including the U.S. bank Wells Fargo (WFC.N), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N).
Initial bids are due in the spring for the business, according to the article.
Deutsche Bank launched the business following a strategic review of Deutsche Asset Management last month, prompted by changing conditions in the industry, including regulatory reforms.
None of the banks involved could be reached for immediate comment.
DUBAI The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp .
British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.