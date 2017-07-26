FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German official labels excessive focus on diesel bans 'unimaginative'
July 26, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in 20 hours

German official labels excessive focus on diesel bans 'unimaginative'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 19, 2017.Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly warned against "demonizing" diesel traction, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday in response to the announcement of Britain's plan to ban combustion-powered cars by 2040.

Given existing commitments to achieve a carbon neutral economy by 2050, focusing exclusively on a target date for phasing out combustion engines would be "unimaginative", a transport ministry spokesman added.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

