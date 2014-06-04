BERLIN Looser monetary policy will be dangerous for Germany's economy, banking groups said on Wednesday, a day before the European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates further.

Although inflation in Europe's largest economy has sunk below 1 percent, some experts believe record low rates are a creeping threat to Germany and will propel growth in a way that masks structural economic deficiencies that then lie untackled.

At growth of 0.4 percent last year and an expected 1.8 percent this year, the 2.7 trillion euro ($3.7 trillion) economy is far from overheating.

But there are distortions. Government plans to help the life insurance sector stay profitable despite ultra-low interest rates are already a sign that business is not as usual.

On top of industry and retailers' expectations that another cut will not give a significant boost to investment or consumption, many think it will in fact be harmful: savers will suffer, speculation will be encouraged and price bubbles could form.

"In times of low interest rates, it becomes increasingly difficult to achieve appropriate returns," said Raimund Roeseler, head of bank supervisor Bafin.

"In the end this could dampen capitalization and could lead banks to invest in riskier business fields."

BUBBLES

That could lead to bubbles forming as investors seek higher returns. Germany's blue chip Dax index is close to breaking the 10,000 barrier and property prices have increased by 11 percent since 2010 - in some cities even by a third.

“That’s a danger I see,” Ulrich Schroeder, CEO of state-controlled development bank KfW said.

The Bundesbank has warned over property markets overheating in some regions.

The ECB has to set monetary policy for all 18 euro zone member states, a feat made more difficult as economies have diverged sharply during the euro zone debt crisis.

While Germany has weathered the crisis relatively well and has relied on domestic demand to make up for suffering exports, others in the currency bloc have fared worse. France has barely grown over the past two years.

Germany benefits from low rates too.

"The positive effect will be indirect," said Alexander Schumann, chief economist of Germany's chamber of industry and commerce (DIHK), which showed in a recent survey that more than a quarter of German firms now wanted to invest more again.

"Once demand for credit rises in countries like Portugal, Spain, in the former crisis countries, a low interest rate will help. It also has the side effect of pushing down the euro."

A pick-up in the rest of Europe could push German firms to invest more again, having had little incentive to do so at home, where returns have been low, or abroad, where risks were high.

Government debt payments also fall thanks to ultra-low rates. In 2014, the federal government will spend about 30 billion euros on interest payments, according to current budget plans, down 10 billion euros from 10 years earlier, when the overall debt was smaller.

But there are costs too.

Germans are traditionally more savers than spenders. If the ECB, as expected, charges banks for parking their money with the central bank by pushing its deposit rate into negative territory for the first time, the German saver could bear the brunt.

"We can't tell the savers: now you even have to pay a fine for your assets," Georg Fahrenschon, the head of Germany's Sparkassen savings banks, association told Stern magazine.

Fahrenschon calculates that current low rates could cost German savers about 15 billion euros a year - or 200 euros per person.

The real risk from low rates, however, may be that they overstate German strength, masking issues of competitiveness and leading to overly generous economic policy.

According to Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer that is more dangerous than an unlikely economic overheating.

"That will lead to wrong economic policies, such as the rolling back of reforms. The result will be an erosion in competitiveness," Kraemer said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government already plans a nationwide minimum wage, intends to lower the pension age for some and to increase pensions for others.

"Because the German economy will grow above average due to the loose monetary policy for some years, investors are likely to overlook the creeping loss of competitiveness," said Kraemer.

"But the next recession will come one day and then we could have a rude awakening."

