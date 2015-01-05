U.S. pending home sales surge to ten-month high ahead of spring
WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.
BERLIN German government spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to comment on Monday when asked whether Germany would support possible quantitative easing by the European Central Bank (ECB).
"The ECB acts within its mandate, and the governments of euro zone states act politically. These are two different areas and we don't comment on each other's work. We will not comment on ECB measures."
The ECB is under pressure to unveil unconventional new measures to boost prices at a closely watched meeting later this month.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Erik Kirschbaum)
LONDON Sterling slipped against the dollar after a choppy day of trading on Wednesday, receiving no clear direction from Britain's formal triggering of its exit from the European Union.