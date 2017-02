BERLIN The German government said on Friday it was sticking to its view that the European Central Bank should remain politically independent and continue to guard price stability, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said.

"We have not changed our view. ECB is independent and has the role of guarding our currency and to keep price stability and these rules remain," spokesman Steffen Seibert told a press conference.

(Reporting by Veronica Ek and Brian Rohan)