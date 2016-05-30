Construction workers are silhouetted while standing on scaffolding at the construction site of the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) during a guided media tour in Frankfurt, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File photo

BERLIN Germany has slipped out of the top 10 most competitive economies in the world, falling two places to 12 from last year, a study by Swiss business school IMD showed on Monday.

The study, based on a worldwide survey of 5,400 managers assessing 342 criteria, showed that a diminished assessment of Germany's government and the economy's performance were the main reasons for the drop, IMD director Arturo Bris said.

"The biggest danger for Germany is self-satisfaction," Bris said. "If it rejects that, it will get back into the top ten."

Hong Kong came top in the survey this year, followed by Switzerland and the United States.

