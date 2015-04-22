German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel attends a news conference in Berlin March 18, 2015, on Germany's budget and financial plan for 2015 to 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday that the weak euro and low oil prices would help boost the already record-high number of people in work in Europe's largest economy even further.

"The low euro exchange rate and low oil price is giving German exporters and in particular Mittelstand (small and medium-sized) companies considerably better prospects and also leads to the fact that we will continue to have sustainable growth in employment," he said at a news conference in Berlin.

He said he expected oil prices to remain significantly below their highs for a while and added that the euro exchange rate would not suddenly change in the next couple of months.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley)