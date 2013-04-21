Economy Minister Philipp Roesler delivers a government statement on Germany's energy infrastructure during a session of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN The German economy is picking up after contracting in the fourth quarter and will have a growth rate of "well over 1 percent" in 2014 at the latest, German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler was quoted as saying in the newspaper Bild.

"The economy is regaining momentum. There are still risks but overall we can look to the future with optimism," he was quoted as saying in a report due to be published on Monday.

The economy ministry has predicted Europe's largest economy will grow by 0.4 percent this year and by 1.6 percent next year. It is due to update those forecasts on Thursday.

The German economy contracted by 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, but most economists expect it to escape recession by growing weakly in the first three months of 2013.

Germany's leading economic institutes said on Thursday domestic demand would drive a 0.8 percent expansion this year, which would more than double to 1.9 percent in 2014 as exports picked up.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stacey Joyce)