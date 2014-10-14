Trump puts extra skinny into his 'skinny budget'
WASHINGTON It's not unusual for a newly minted White House to present what's known as a "skinny budget," a wish-list of spending requests for Congress and some basic economic projections.
BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday lower German growth forecasts were due to crises in Ukraine and the Middle East and a slowdown in export markets around the world, but there was no reason to think the country was in a recession.
The government lowered its growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015 to 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, from 1.8 percent and 2.0 percent, increasing concerns that Germany will slip into recession after contracting in the second quarter.
"I can't think of any argument to say Germany is in recession or that we need to abandon our debt plans," Gabriel told reporters, referring to the government's target of a balanced budget next year with no new debt.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin; writing by Alexandra Hudson)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months, a move spurred by steady economic growth, strong job gains and confidence that inflation is rising to the central bank's target.
LONDON Oil prices rose for a second day on Thursday, supported by U.S. data showing crude inventories had dipped after rising for nine weeks and a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would not hike rates faster than expected.