China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
BERLIN Germany's panel of economic advisors expects growth of 1 percent next year in Europe's biggest economy and will cut its forecasts for this year to 1.2 percent from 1.9 percent, the Sueddeutsche newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The panel, which formally announces its latest forecasts on Wednesday, has made the adjustments due to geopolitical risks and unfavourable developments in the euro zone, said the newspaper, without citing its sources.
Other economists and the government have already cut their forecasts for this year.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers)
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would only cause pain, China's commerce minister said on Saturday, as analysts say the spectre of deteriorating U.S.-China ties is likely to weigh on confidence of exporters and investors worldwide.
Puerto Rico's governor said on Saturday he has delivered a revised fiscal turnaround plan to the U.S. territory's financial oversight board that includes $262 million in additional revenue and changes to healthcare funding.