Oil slides as market discounts OPEC output cut extension talk
NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell close to its lowest in a week as the market discounted the latest talk by OPEC that it would extend output cuts beyond June.
BERLIN Germany could grow less in 2014 than the 1.8 percent forecast by the government early this year, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview published on Sunday, although he added the country was still in good shape compared to euro zone peers.
Gabriel told Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview that the Russia/Ukraine crisis had hit the investment climate in Germany, affecting not only firms that had direct business with Russia but also the wider business mood.
"We could see growth this year lower than our forecast of 1.8 percent... but we still have very strong growth momentum and the labor market is robust," he said.
The government typically issues a revised annual growth forecast in autumn. Some economic institutes and analysts have already scaled back their growth forecasts for 2014.
The German economy steamed ahead at the start of the year thanks to an unusually mild winter which boosted construction activity. But it contracted by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, leading some to warn of the risk of recession.
The crisis in Ukraine and a faltering European economic recovery are seen as the main factors behind the weakness.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Jason Neely)
The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee told bankers gathered in Washington on Tuesday that his party would not support drastic changes to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
NEW YORK U.S. and European shares tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election worries.