German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks to media ahead of the Christian Social Union (CSU) meeting in the southern Bavarian resort of Wildbad Kreuth near Munich, Germany, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that a volatile economic environment and the refugee crisis could strain the country's public finances.

"We have, in fact, in addition to the migration challenges, a very volatile economic environment," Schaeuble told a news conference held on the sidelines of a meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian conservative allies.

