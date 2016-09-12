An employee of German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz works on the interior of a GLA model at their production line at the factory in Rastatt, Germany, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN German economic growth will be slower in the second half of 2016 than in the first six months of this year, the Economy Ministry said on Monday, adding that the downside risks abroad had increased due to Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

"The upturn in the German economy remains solid but the pace of growth will be lower in the second half of this year than in the first half," the ministry said in its monthly report.

It added that Europe's largest economy would expand at a "moderate" pace.

German economic output rose by 0.4 percent in the second quarter after increasing by 0.7 percent in the January-March period.

