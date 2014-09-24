Oil slides as market discounts OPEC output cut extension talk
NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell close to its lowest in a week as the market discounted the latest talk by OPEC that it would extend output cuts beyond June.
MUNICH Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Wednesday he expected the German economy to stagnate in the third quarter, adding reduced export and capital goods expectations, a faltering European economy and the ongoing Ukraine crisis were weighing on the mood.
German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in September to its lowest level since April 2013, undermining hopes of a strong third-quarter rebound in Europe's largest economy, that would help give the continent a lift.
"The economy in the European Union continues to falter and the Ukraine crisis has produced a general sense of insecurity... there are hardly any bright spots," said Wohlrabe.
He added that he still expected to see German economic growth of around 1.5 percent in 2014 as a whole.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee told bankers gathered in Washington on Tuesday that his party would not support drastic changes to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
NEW YORK U.S. and European shares tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election worries.