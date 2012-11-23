BERLIN German business sentiment surprised with a rise in November, breaking a six-month run of declines as companies in Europe's powerhouse economy turned slightly more optimistic about their current business and expectations despite the euro zone crisis.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 101.4 in November from 100.0 in October.

That surpassed even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of 41 economists, which had forecast a drop to 99.5, with figures ranging from 98.5 to 100.3.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

RALPH SOLVEEN, COMMERZBANK

"That was a positive surprise. The brightening climate raises hopes that the economy will stabilize after what will likely be a weak fourth quarter. An increase now is nevertheless not a sign of a turnaround. There were positive signals from exports to Asia and the United States. On top of that, fears that the euro zone would break apart have ebbed in recent months. Those fears were having a massive braking affect on economic growth."

CHRISTIAN SCHULZ, BERENBERG BANK

"The German economy is still held back by the euro confidence crisis, by harsh austerity in the euro periphery and by softness in global demand over the summer. All three factors weigh especially on business investment, for which otherwise fundamentals are very good. German companies are globally very competitive and financing costs are very low."

"The ECB has created a safety net for the euro zone with its announcement of potentially unlimited bond purchases. This has brought calm to financial markets since late July and allowed some normalization of Euro area financing conditions. If this period of calm lasts and the euro zone avoids further management mistakes, the confidence rebound in Germany could continue and allow the economy to grow again in the first quarter of 2013. In addition, recent Chinese data raises hopes that the global slowdown may be coming to an end, boosting chances for a recovery in global trade."

CARSTEN BRZESKI, ING:

"Signs of a further cooling of the German economy are increasing. Order books have become alarmingly thin, industrial production is dropping and German businesses have become downbeat.

"However, any short-term cooling could turn out to be rather short-lived, as indicated by today's Ifo data.

"The increase came as a clear surprise but maybe only reflects typical German sobriety. Even if domestic demand should lose some steam due to a weaker labor market, the risk for the economy of falling off the cliff looks very limited. To the contrary, the creeping decoupling from the rest of the Eurozone - only 1/3 of German exports currently go to Eurozone peers - enables the economy to benefit quickly from any rebound of the global economy. In this regards, latest signs of improvement from the US and China were good news for German companies.

"Solid fundamentals should spare the economy from the recessionary mix of structural reforms and austerity measures. The German economy might have lost its invulnerability but today's numbers indicate that the economy should not join the race to the bottom most other Eurozone countries are currently in."

JONATHAN LOYNES, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"The unexpected rise in November's German Ifo survey provides some relief, but doesn't alter the big picture of near-stagnation in the euro-zone's 'growth engine'.

"At these levels, the index is consistent on past form with positive but very weak GDP growth.

"All in all, not as bad as it might have been. But far too soon to conclude that the German economy is seeing any sort of renewed upturn."

BERND HARTMANN, VP BANK:

"The situation in Germany appears to be coming to a head. The broad and deep uncertainty in the economy now threatens to impact domestic demand ... The decoupling of core states from the rest of Europe is now seen to be an illusion and Germany's export-oriented economy is clearly feeling this."

