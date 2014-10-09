Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that her government was exploring ways to encourage more investment in the economy after new data showed it may have sunk into recession in the third quarter.
Speaking at a news conference with the visiting Polish prime minister, Merkel said leaders from her coalition parties had discussed how to boost investment at a meeting earlier this week.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln on Monday said it plans to produce a new luxury SUV in China by late 2019.