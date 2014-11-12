BERLIN The German economy stabilised in the third quarter after contraction in the second and the general trend is one of slightly upwards momentum, the economy ministry said in its monthly report published on Wednesday.

The ministry did not expect any notable increase in economic activity in the fourth quarter, it added.

"After the slight contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter, which was partly down to special effects, the economy in the third quarter has at least stabilised, according to the indicators we have seen," the report stated.

"All in all, the German economy continues to recover, but there is no sign of any notable increase in momentum in the last quarter of the year."

Third quarter GDP figures are due on Friday. According to the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll, the economy grew 0.1 percent on the quarter, and 1.0 percent on the year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Michael Nienaber)