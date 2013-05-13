Organic vegetables are pictured in an organic supermarket in Berlin, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN The German economy resumed an upward trend in the first quarter of 2013 and this should strengthen as the year progresses, the economy ministry said in its monthly report.

Industrial orders and manufacturing increased in February and March, domestic consumption looks to have risen and the labor market remains robust, the ministry added.

German preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product figures are due on Wednesday, with the economy expected to have grown 0.3 percent from the previous quarter according to a Reuters' poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones and Alexandra Hudson)