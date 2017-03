Germany's Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schauble speaks during a discussion on ''A Reform Agenda for Europe's Leaders'' during the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned on Tuesday that higher public debt and surplus levels of global liquidity could be setting the stage for new asset price bubbles.

Addressing a VDMA engineering association conference, Schaeuble also said a weaker euro was helping German exporters and reiterated his line that the failure of some European countries to implement structural reforms had contributed to economic weakness.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers and Noah Barkin)