BERLIN German exports will grow less than expected this year due to external risks, including a British exit from the European Union and uncertainties ahead of elections in the United States and France, the head of the BGA trade association said on Monday.

"We'll update our official forecast for export growth of 4.5 percent at the end of the summer, but I personally expect 4.1 percent at best," Anton Boerner said during a news conference on the economic effects of a British exit from the EU.

"All around the world, there is no trust in the future anymore," Boerner said. "There are so many crises around the globe and this is weighing on Germany's trade prospects."

