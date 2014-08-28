Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN German unemployment posted a small but unexpected increase in August but the jobless rate held steady at just 6.7 percent, the Labour Office said on Thursday, suggesting the job market in Europe's largest economy remains intact.
The number of people out of work increased by 1,000 to 2.901 million, seasonally-adjusted data showed. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a drop of 5,000.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.