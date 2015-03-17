Weekly jobless claims fall less than expected
WASHINGTON, March 30 - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week, suggesting some loss of momentum in a labor market that continues to tighten.
MANNHEIM, Germany The economic stimulus stemming from the European Central Bank's quantitative easing (QE) program was felt mainly until early this year but concerns about a hangover it may cause rose in March, the president of German think tank ZEW said on Tuesday.
"My feeling is that the boost in confidence caused by QE came mostly, I would say, until January and February," ZEW president Clemens Fuest said.
"Currently a lot of people think about the downside, you know, one obviously being the bubble in bond markets. If you look at the return on euro zone government bonds, I mean it's really at a point where it cannot go much lower," he said.
"I think the ECB itself has probably underestimated the effect of the program on the exchange rate and maybe even on returns," Fuest added.
He also said that the situation in Greece appeared to be worsening every day and there was too much focus on Greece leaving the euro zone. He said his Plan A regarding Greece would be to try to find a way to keep the country in the euro zone.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Till Weber; writing by Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin; Editing by Michelle Martin)
WASHINGTON The Trump administration is seeking mainly limited changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an administrative draft proposal circulated in Congress by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.