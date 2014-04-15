The curve of the German share price index DAX board is pictured at the Frankfurt stock exchange April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Remote/Stringer

MANNHEIM, Germany German analyst and investor sentiment fell for the fourth month in a row in April, a leading survey showed on Tuesday, dropping more than expected as the crisis in Ukraine continued to weigh on the outlook for Europe's largest economy.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic sentiment slid to 43.2 from 46.6 in March, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a drop to 45.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions, however, climbed to 59.5 points from 51.3 in March, overshooting even the top forecast, of 55.0. The consensus forecast was for 51.8.

Carsten Brzeski at ING said the survey sent two distinct messages: "The economy had an excellent start to the new year, gaining new momentum. However, with the Ukraine crisis, Chinese uncertainties and emerging markets slowing down, more and more gusts of wind, particularly from the East, could easily disturb real spring fever on the island of happiness."

Others were more optimistic. Christian Schulz at Berenberg Bank said the fact the Ukraine crisis was hitting Germany at a moment of economic strength meant it was better able to deal with the economic fallout.

The drop in sentiment signaled "a slowdown in German economic momentum over the coming six months, but clearly not a new stagnation or even recession", he said.

The German economy, a growth locomotive in the early years of the euro crisis, slowed in the last two years as exports weakened and some firms delayed investments.

But economists broadly expect it to grow by 1.9 percent this year - more than four times as strongly as in 2013 - thanks to domestic demand. The German government will publish its latest forecasts for growth this year at 1100 GMT (7 a.m. EDT) later on Tuesday.

ZEW economist Frieder Mokinski said hard data released last week showing industrial orders and output rose in February had probably bolstered investors' assessment of current conditions.

"There also seems to be a wide consensus that the first quarter of this year was a particularly strong one," he said.

