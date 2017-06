The famous skyline with its banking district is pictured as a rescue helicopter flies by in Frankfurt early evening April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN The German economy is in "good shape", as shown by its 0.6 percent expansion in the first quarter, and the outlook for exports from Europe's largest economy is brightening as the euro zone picks up, the ZEW think tank said on Tuesday.

"The prospects for the euro zone as a whole are gradually improving, further strengthening the economic environment for German exports," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.

ZEW's monthly survey showed investor morale improving in May, albeit by less than expected. [ECONDE]

