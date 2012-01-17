BERLIN A leading lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party said on Tuesday he saw no need to inject more capital into the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, even after it was downgraded by credit rating agency Standard & Poor's.

S&P cut the European Financial Stability Facility's rating by one notch to AA+ from triple-A late on Monday, saying the decision was all but inevitable following identical cuts three days earlier to the creditworthiness of France and Austria, two of the EFSF's guarantors.

Michael Meister, deputy leader of the conservatives in the Bundestag, told Germany's ARD television: "I see no need for more money for the EFSF."

"The EFSF will only operate until June 30 of this year. Then it will be replaced by the permanent mechanism, the European Stability Mechanism, which is supported by actual paid-in capital. A euro is a euro, regardless of rating," he said.

Meister suggested however that countries receiving aid from the bailout fund may need to pay more for their loans.

He repeated his calls for institutional investors to rely less on ratings agencies.

