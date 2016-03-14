BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday her conservatives' poor showing in German state votes on Sunday marked a difficult day for the party, but she vowed to keep pushing for a Europe-wide solution to the migrant crisis that dominated the elections.

"We have to say that yesterday was a difficult day for the CDU," Merkel told a news conference after a meeting of leaders from her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU).

"Without a doubt, we have come a long way towards solving the refugee issue, but we still don't have a sustainable solution. I am fully convinced that we need a European solution and that this solution needs time," she added.

