Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
BERLIN Relishing a thumping election victory for her conservatives in Germany's Sunday election, a smiling Angela Merkel said on Monday that conjecture about looming coalition talks presented her with a dilemma on what to wear.
With speculation swirling about her coalition options - which Germans tend to describe in terms of party colors - a relaxed-looking Merkel told reporters how she had tried to choose a neutral color for the news conference.
"This morning I stood in front of my wardrobe and I thought red is no good, bright green is no good, blue was yesterday, what are you going to do?" said Merkel, who wore a dark jacket with a blue-green hue.
"I decided for something very neutral," she chuckled, raising a cheer and applause from reporters.
The Social Democrats (SPD), with whom she seems most likely to share power, have red as their color while green represents the eco-friendly Greens who may offer Merkel another coalition option. Her own conservatives' color is black.
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.