BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right coalition and the combined leftist opposition parties are running neck-and-neck before Sunday's election, a poll showed on Friday, increasing the likelihood of a Merkel-led right-left coalition government.

The Forsa poll showed Merkel's conservatives on 40 percent, up one point from the pollster's previous survey on September 17, and their current center-right coalition partner, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), unchanged on 5 percent.

The main opposition Social Democrats had 26 percent, up one point, their Green allies also gained one point to 10 percent and the hardline Left had 9 percent, down one point. The SPD has ruled out a coalition with the Left.

A new Eurosceptic party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) which wants to force weaker southern European countries out of the euro zone, gained one point to 4 percent which would be short of the 5 percent threshold for entering parliament.

